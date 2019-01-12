Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Sandra Stark, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing (Municipal Court).
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
8:04 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
11:48 a.m., 1200 block of North 21st, animal bite.
12:13 p.m., 3400 block of Reynolds, possible identity theft.
12:33 p.m., 3000 block of Garfield, vandalism.
3:17 p.m., 300 block of South Second, shoplifting.
6:08 p.m., 200 block of North Taylor, trespassing.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
6:57 p.m., Tie Plant and Fort Sanders, trespassing.
