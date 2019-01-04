Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
9:44 a.m., 2100 block of North 10th, possible domestic disturbance.
11:13 a.m., 1600 block of West Wyoming, burglary.
1:24 p.m., 12th and Custer, accident.
1:32 p.m., Ninth and Beaufort, possible impaired driver.
1:56 p.m., Sixth and Ivinson, accident.
2:25 p.m., 2100 block of Carrington, possible identity theft.
3:05 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
3:32 p.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
5:19 p.m., 1700 block of Centennial, accident.
6:21 p.m., 2100 block of North 10th, burglary.
9:47 p.m., 2100 block of West Wyoming, possible domestic disturbance.
10 p.m., 200 block of North Taylor, accident.
11:16 p.m., 2800 block of Garfield, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
1:41 a.m., 2100 block of Rainbow, possible domestic disturbance.
7:55 a.m., County Shop and Blackfoot, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
9:16 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
