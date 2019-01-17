Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
8:27 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
9:27 a.m., 1100 block of Evans, hit and run.
9:31 a.m., 2600 block of Riverside, theft.
12:05 p.m., Ninth and Garfield, accident.
3:32 p.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, fight.
3:39 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
3:44 p.m., 1400 block of Grafton, computer crimes.
4:05 p.m., 500 block of Ord, fight.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
9:34 a.m., 100 block of Vedauwoo Glen, theft.
3:48 p.m., 70 block of Harmony, theft.
