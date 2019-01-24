Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Morgan Cousins, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
James Jones, 46, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and on suspicion of failure to comply.
TUESDAY
Kimberly Brizuela, 50, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Kaycee Easton, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Kelvie Easton, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:04 a.m., 15th and Spring Creek, accident.
11:10 a.m., 100 block of South Fourth, accident.
11:41 a.m., 1400 block of Ord, theft.
12:24 p.m., 100 block of South Fourth, trespassing.
2:13 p.m., 800 block of Garfield, possible child abuse (neglect).
3:50 p.m., 900 block of North Fifth, tobacco violation (juvenile).
7:45 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, vandalism.
WEDNESDAY
12:47 a.m., 2200 block of North Seventh, possible domestic disturbance.
5:26 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, shoplifting.
