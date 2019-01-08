Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Thomas Massey, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and on a warrant.
Marcus Sanchez, 43, Gillette, on a warrant.
Christian Smouse, 28, Evansville, was on a courtesy hold.
Natasha Vasquez, 23, Colorado, was on a courtesy hold.
Michael Wadsworth, 55, Laramie, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Gabriel Pierce, 23, Laramie, on a warrant.
Billy Cobb, 46, Colorado, on a warrant.
THURSDAY
Austin Schaffner, 29 Cheyenne, for suspected possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and on a warrant.
Kyle Bryant, 29, Laramie, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Daniel Weber, 22, Laramie, for suspected possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
SATURDAY
Maranda Valeno, 26, Grantspass, Oregon, for suspected possession of a controlled substance (marijuana; third offense).
Bradley Lindsay, 47, Arvada, Colorado, on suspicion of driving under the influence, having an open container and driving without a license.
SUNDAY
Anna Lopez, 21, Laramie, on a warrant.
Jonah Richards, 22, Laramie, for interference and resisting arrest.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
