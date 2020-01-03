Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:06 a.m., 300 block of Park, accident
n 9:7 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (cocaine)
n 6:31 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY
n Midnight, 16th and Downey, accident
n 6:54 a.m., Colorado and Harrison, accident
n 11 a.m., 10th and Beaufort, accident
n 12:27 p.m., 300 block of Ivinson, accident.
n 12:54 p.m., 400 block of South 30th, dead body found (natural causes)
n 6:39 p.m., 1000 block of Hancock, vandalism
n 9:06 p.m., 2000 block of Hillside, accident
n 9:38 p.m., 400 block of North Third, shoplifting
n 10:08 p.m., 300 block of North Buchanan, possible domestic disturbance
n 10:47 p.m., 500 block of Snowy Range, possible impaired driver
WEDNESDAY
n 12:34 a.m., 1200 block of North Seventh, trespassing
n 12:58 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, possible impaired driver
n 1:10 a.m., First and Grand, fight.
n 2:13 a.m., Fifth and Park, possible impaired driver
n 10:44 a.m., 400 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 12:17 p.m., 100 block of Grand, trespassing
n 10:11 pm., 700 block of South Fourth, possible domestic disturbance
n 10:12 p.m., 700 block of South Fourth, possible domestic disturbance
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 12:51 p.m., 30 block of Weber Creek, trespassing
TUESDAY
n 1:41 p.m. S St and A Av, trespassing
