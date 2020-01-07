Laramie Police
Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:14 a.m., 1500 block of South Third, accident.
8:20 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
11:52 a.m., 600 block of Grand, accident.
12:09 p.m, 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
12:46 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, accident.
1:35 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, trespassing.
4:42 p.m., 500 block of South 18th, theft.
6:31 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
10:47 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
12:58 a.m,. 1000 block of West Curtis, possible impaired driver.
8:37 a.m., 2900 block of Grand, accident.
10:28 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
11 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, accident.
SUNDAY
2:27 a.m., 1600 block of North Fifth, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
7:47 a.m., 3800 block of Garfield, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:41 p.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 130, vandalism.
12:53 p.m., 1700 block of Wyoming Highway 230, theft.
1:32 p.m., U.S. Highway 30 and Wyoming Highway 34, theft.
SATURDAY
1:20 a.m., 10 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
9:08 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
12:54 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird, accident.
3:57 p.m., Happy Jack and Vedauwoo Glen, hit and run.
