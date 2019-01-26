Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Guy Lebeda, 63, Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and on a warrant from Sweetwater County.
Amber Beckler, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), driving under suspension and an interlock violation.
Desiree Murray, 24, Powell, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
9:58 a.m., 200 block of South 30th, theft.
10:23 a.m., 400 block of North Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
11:22 a.m., 1400 block of Shields, possible child abuse (neglect).
FRIDAY
12:11 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
2:39 a.m., Third and Boswell, possible impaired driver.
