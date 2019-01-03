Laramie man arrested for felony domestic battery
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of North 10th Street for the report of a domestic disturbance in progress.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, 28-year-old Thomas D. Massey, of Laramie, was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Massey has three prior convictions for domestic battery in South Carolina, within 10 years of this arrest, making this a felony offense. He also has two additional pending charges of domestic battery stemming from Laramie Police Department investigations in December 2018. Massey’s bond has not been set on the newest charge, and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
A household member is guilty of domestic battery if he knowingly or recklessly causes bodily injury to another household member by use of physical force.
Domestic battery is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if within the previous 10 years, the person has been convicted of domestic battery two or more times.
Woman charged with felony driving under the influence
A Laramie Police Department sergeant was monitoring traffic speeds at about 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 30th Street when she noticed a vehicle traveling toward her at a high rate of speed.
The sergeant conducted a traffic stop, and as a result of that stop, Rosemary Anne Foster, a 39-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), driving while license suspended and speeding. Foster was released from the Albany County Detention Center after posting a $7,500 signature bond.
Driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years) is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to seven years or both.
Driving while license suspended is punishable by a fine of up to $750, imprisonment for up to six months or both.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:32 a.m., Third and Grand, hit and run.
8:56 p.m., 200 block of North Taylor, possible domestic disturbance.
10:20 p.m., Third and Sheridan, possible impaired driver.
11:24 p.m., Cedar and Harney, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
1:13 a.m., 30th and Grand, possible impaired driver.
2:41 a.m., 300 block of Russell, possible impaired driver.
3:33 a.m., 1600 block of West Polk, possible domestic disturbance.
11:05 a.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
11:33 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
12:58 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, accident.
2:24 p.m., 100 block of West Clark, burglary.
3:09 p.m., 400 block of South Adams, possible impaired driver.
3:40 p.m., 1700 block of North Banner, accident.
5:07 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, hit and run.
11:31 p.m., 21 and Grand, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
12:07 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
5:10 a.m., 500 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
10:10 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:53 p.m., 2100 block of North 15th, possible domestic disturbance.
8:34 p.m., 2100 block of North 15th, possible domestic disturbance.
9:28 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, hit and run.
10:20 p.m., 300 block of South 20th, possible impaired driver.
MONDAY
9:02 a.m., 3700 block of Grand, larceny.
3:48 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, possible stolen vehicle.
4:31 p.m., 1000 block of Mitchell, vandalism.
6:37 p.m., Fourth and Canby, accident.
8:12 p.m., South Hayes and Harrison, fireworks.
10:16 p.m., 700 block of Downey, possible domestic disturbance.
11:56 p.m., 700 block of North Fourth, fireworks.
TUESDAY
12:45 a.m., 1300 block of Sanders, fireworks.
2:09 a.m., Second and Ivinson, fight.
2:11 a.m., 1900 block of North Banner, possible domestic disturbance.
2:29 a.m., 200 block of Grand, theft.
2:53 a.m., 1200 block of South Seventh, possible domestic disturbance.
3:10 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible resisting arrest.
3:28 a.m., 2400 block of Grand, hit and run.
11:08 a.m., 1000 block of Palmer, accident.
1 p.m., 500 block of Reynolds, vandalism.
3:36 p.m., 4400 block of Comanche, hit and run.
4:07 p.m., Seventh and Reynolds, tobacco violation (juvenile).
6:25 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:27 a.m., 800 block of Skyline, animal bite.
4:18 p.m., 10 block of Dragonfly, animal bite.
SATURDAY
12:27 p.m., 3200 block of Wyoming Highway 130, hit and run.
SUNDAY
7:17 a.m., 100 block of Ione, trespassing.
MONDAY
3:55 p.m., 10 block of 1 St, larceny.
TUESDAY
11:14 a.m., 10 block of Jack Rabbit, possible domestic disturbance.
4:50 p.m., 1100 block of Welsh, littering.
