Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:20 a.m., Cedar and Curtis, accident.
n 3:21 p.m. 30th and Grand, accident.
n 5:24 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 5:36 p.m., 1100 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:49 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, animal bite.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
n 12:50 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.