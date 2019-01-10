Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Tye Huval, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
WEDNESDAY
Christian Johnson, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
9:03 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
10:51 a.m., 1100 block of South Adams, accident.
2:01 p.m., 700 block of Downey, burglary.
2:12 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible child abuse (neglect).
3:50 p.m., 2500 block of Spring Creek, animal bite.
4:05 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
4:59 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident.
6:19 p.m., 900 block of South 11th, burglary.
WEDNESDAY
12:17 a.m., 100 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
