Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Beau Feris, 39, Adel, Iowa, on a warrant for failure to appear, on a suspicion of making false report, open container, and felony possession of a controlled substance (subsequent offense).
Joshua Bibler, 39, Laramie, on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct.
Cassandra Herman, 28, Cheyenne, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and use of controlled substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
8:57 a.m., North Buford, resisting arrest.
10:58 a.m., Interstate 80, driving under the influence.
6:35 p.m., narcotics possession (marijuana).
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
1:21 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, hit and run.
1:27 p.m., 1800 block of Curtis, accident.
2:01 p.m., 900 block of McCue, domestic disturbance.
4:25 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, larceny.
5 p.m., Ninth and Curtis, accident.
5:18 p.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range, accident.
5:31 p.m., Fourth and University, accident.
5:50 p.m., 2000 block of Third, accident.
6 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
6:02 p.m., 400 block of 30th, domestic disturbance.
6:05 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident.
7:43 p.m., 2000 block of Franklin, harassment/threats.
SATURDAY
9:05 a.m., 1500 block of Ord, domestic disturbance.
2:30 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, disorderly conduct.
4:18 p.m., 1000 block of McCue, harassment/threats.
SUNDAY
1:15 a.m., 2000 block of 10th, domestic disturbance.
10:16 a.m., 1700 block of McCue, larceny.
11:33 a.m., 2000 block of Spring Creek, larceny.
12:53 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, harassment/threats.
1:51 p.m., 2000 block of Harrison, accident.
1:57 p.m., narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:29 p.m., 1600 block of Seventh, animal bite.
4:13 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident.
5:45 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
9:20 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, hit and run.
MONDAY
7:04 a.m., 600 block of Spruce, harassment/threats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.