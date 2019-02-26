Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
10:26 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
1:09 p.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway 287, alleged impaired driver.
SUNDAY
3:30 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:59 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
MONDAY
7:06 a.m., Summit Rest Area, accident.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:43 a.m., 3700 block of Reynolds, mail theft.
10:38 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
11:14 a.m., 200 block of North Seventh, theft.
11:19 a.m., Snowy Range Road and Flint Street, accident.
1:39 p.m., Fifth Street and Grand Avenue, accident.
9:12 p.m., 500 block of Johnson, possible domestic disturbance.
11:21 p.m., Grand Avenue and 22nd Street, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
7:56 a.m., 3400 block of Wyoming Highway 130, dead body fond – natural causes.
8:30 a.m., 800 block of South Second, burglary.
9:05 a.m., 1700 block of East Palmer, vandalism.
11:47 a.m., 1600 block of North Sixth, possible domestic disturbance.
4:29 p.m., 300 block of South 26th, accident.
SUNDAY
12:21 a.m., 500 block of North Third, alleged impaired driver.
12:52 a.m., 100 block of East Ivinson, fight.
1:18 a.m., 17th Street and Fetterman Drive, alleged impaired driver.
1:39 a.m., 100 block of East Ivinson, fight.
2:01 a.m., Sixth Street and Grand Avenue, alleged impaired driver.
2:02 a.m., 100 block of East Ivinson, fight.
2:50 a.m., 500 block of East Garfield, alleged impaired driver.
4:07 a.m., 100 block of East Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
2:20 p.m., 600 block of North Pine, possible domestic disturbance.
3:14 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
4:47 p.m., 100 block of North Colorado, possible domestic disturbance.
7:37 p.m., 800 block of South Second, possible domestic disturbance.
