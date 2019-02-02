Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Rodney Pierce, 41, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
George Garmer, 65, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Derek Zimmerer, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Luis Cornejo, 35, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Tadeo, 21, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
9:40 a.m., 1400 block of Sanders, burglary.
9:53 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, theft.
10:58 a.m., 500 block of South Johnson, theft.
12:02 p.m., 1400 block of North Second, dead body found (natural causes).
3:50 p.m., 1200 block of North Fourth, trespassing.
4:06 p.m., First and Ivinson, hit and run.
4:43 p.m., 700 block of University, possible domestic disturbance.
8:20 p.m., 500 block of South Johnson, theft.
9:28 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
9:44 a.m., 80 block of North Fork, theft.
4:02 p.m., 40 block of Osprey, animal bite
