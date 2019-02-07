Man charged with felony child abuse
A Laramie Police Department officer responded Jan. 22 to the 1700 block of Centennial Drive for the report of a juvenile with suspicious bruising.
After a lengthy investigation, a 24-year-old Laramie man was arrested and charged with child abuse — physical injury. The subject’s bond has not yet been set and he remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
A person is guilty of child abuse — physical injury if a person responsible for a child’s welfare did intentionally or recklessly inflict upon a child under the age of 18 years, physical injury, excluding reasonable corporal punishment.
Child abuse — physical injury is a felony, punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 year.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Kevin Sutcliffe, 31, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Mike Jimenez, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant from District Court.
James Andrus, 55, Cheyenne, was booked into the jail on an NWS transfer from Utah.
Dalton Slater, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
TUESDAY
Timothy McConnell, 57, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of a violation of a protection order.
James Lanich, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of probation revocation and introduction.
Maria Garcia, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of probation revocation.
Michael Moore, 64, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Katherine Matthews, 38, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Loren Palmer, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense).
WEDNESDAY
Kevin Thomas, 27, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
3:08 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, theft.
3:24 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
6:38 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense (incest/child molesting).
10:29 p.m., 2200 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
7:41 a.m., Ninth and Harney, accident.
7:56 a.m., 12th and Harney, accident.
8:04 a.m., Third and Harney, accident.
9:50 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
11:08 a.m., 2100 block of Thornburgh, possible domestic disturbance.
11:13 a.m., 2400 block of Overland, burglary.
11:54 a.m., 3200 block of Grand, accident.
12:55 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, theft.
1:34 p.m., Ninth and Grand, accident.
3:47 p.m., 1300 block of North Fifth, theft.
4:15 p.m., Ninth and Spring Creek, accident.
5:08 p.m., Cedar and Harney, possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
7:45 a.m., Inca and Grays Gable, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office
MONDAY
8:24 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
8:54 p.m., 400 block of Dutton Creek, burglary.
TUESDAY
12:31 p.m., 100 block of Howe, theft.
