Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Benjamin Martinez, 20, Carpenter, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.
Lannis Miller, 49, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Victor Vargas, 46, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Benjamin Bowen, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension and a hit and run.
David Mahan, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Patrick Kaiser, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Isaac Garcia, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, having no driver’s license and no insurance and speeding.
FRIDAY
Patrick Kenny, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Keaton Elmer, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and no headlights.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
10:33 a.m., 3100 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
10:43 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
6:41 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
4:27 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
4:34 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
4:57 p.m., 2800 block of Dover, possible child abuse (neglect).
6:12 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
6:27 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, possible impaired driver.
8:11 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
8:38 p.m., 1400 block of Thaxton, possible hunting accident.
10:04 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
FRIDAY
1:55 a.m., 300 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
1:57 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible impaired driver.
5:56 a.m., 2100 block of Reynolds, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:21 a.m., 5100 block of Chaparral, theft.
11:50 a.m., 3000 block of Asphalt, possible domestic disturbance.
