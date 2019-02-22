Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
George Garner, 65, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
TUESDAY
Sandra Stark, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension, having no insurance and expired registration.
Paul Breyfogle, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Andrew Fonte, 39, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of interference.
WEDNESDAY
Marvin Duarte, 54, California, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of a traffic violation.
Justin Herrera, 38, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Bridge Bailey, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY
Sean Allison, 34, Denver, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a turn signal violation.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
9:51 a.m., 21st and Sheridan, accident.
1:19 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
4 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
6:34 p.m., 500 block of West Garfield, animal bite.
WEDNESDAY
10:32 a.m., 1700 block of Kearney, hit and run.
THURSDAY
3:30 a.m., 3200 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff's calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
8:11 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
