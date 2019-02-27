Laramie woman charged with felony property destruction
Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched Sunday to the 700 block of Hodgeman Street for the report of a domestic dispute.
As a result of the investigation, Cherie A. Beard, a 28-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with felony property destruction, domestic battery and false reporting. A bond has not yet been set on the felony charge and Beard remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Property destruction is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both, if the cost of restoring injured property or the value of the property if destroyed is $1,000 or more.
Domestic battery is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, a fine of not more than $750 or both.
False reporting is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, a fine of not more than $750 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Burke Bettis, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Shelly Cummings, 39, Dubois, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
Peggie Brown, 60, Dubois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and use of a controlled substance.
Brian Baldivia, 44, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, interference, not wearing a seatbelt, an open container violation and speeding.
Demetres Archuleta, 45, Logan, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
Daniel Tonkin, 18, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court.
Athena Stuntz-Arias, 49, Loveland, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (state).
Haleigh Henry-Fewekk, 19, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
SUNDAY
Christian Soles, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Seth Kessner, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (headlights).
Brandon Baker, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct — fighting.
Matthew Wamberg, 25, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct — fighting.
Jarrett Parten, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Jacquelyn Ralph, 22, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and speeding.
Ashley Bibby, 31, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance (powder) and possession of a controlled substance (plant).
Alex Njeri, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Casimir Norton, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for not stopping at a red light.
Gabriel Jacobsen, 46, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of a parole and probation violation.
MONDAY
Cherie Beard, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, property destruction and false reporting.
Marquise Cleveland, 24, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and interference.
Nikki Copenhaver, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and a stop sign violation.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
1:09 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, hit and run.
3:32 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, accident.
9:29 p.m., 1400 block of Gibbon, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
5:59 p.m., 30 block of Middle Mountain, possible domestic disturbance.
