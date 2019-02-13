Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Daily Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to insure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. If you have any additional questions, you may contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520.
Amos J. Mora: 702 Downey St., Apt 2
Chad Shewmake: 1837 S. 11th St., Apt C
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
James Binder, 37, Rock Springs, was arrested on a warrant.
Autumn Jensen, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:46 p.m., Adams and Snowy Range, accident.
1:39 p.m., 600 block of Wild Horse Ranch, theft.
9:07 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:45 p.m., 500 block of Mitchell, possible domestic disturbance.
11:30 p.m., 200 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
SATURDAY
8:20 a.m., 10th and Custer, hit and run.
10:22 a.m., 500 block of South Lincoln, burglary.
11:53 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
1:11 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, hit and run.
2:18 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner, animal bite.
3:36 p.m., 700 block of Gerald, possible domestic disturbance.
3:44 p.m., 1000 block of Custer, hit and run.
5:46 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
6:21 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, fight.
SUNDAY
12:43 a.m., 400 block of Garfield, possible impaired driver.
8:54 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, vandalism.
11:25 a.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, accident.
1:17 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, possible domestic disturbance.
5:02 p.m., 800 block of South Third, hit and run.
5:37 p.m., Bath and Knadler, accident.
5:58 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
MONDAY
2:37 a.m., 900 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
9:09 a.m., 500 block of South Eighth, theft.
1:55 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:09 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (paraphernalia).
4:21 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
7:51 p.m., 16th and Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:24 p.m., 100 block of Hermosa, accident.
SATURDAY
1:41 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SUNDAY
1:49 p.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway 287, possible impaired driver.
