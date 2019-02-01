Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
10:48 a.m., 3300 block of Grand, burglary.
12:10 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
3:16 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:53 p.m., 1000 block of Boswell, possible domestic disturbance.
4:35 p.m., 1000 block of Gibbon, theft.
10:08 p.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.