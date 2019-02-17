Structure fire reported
On Feb 15, 2019 approximately 16:45, the City of Laramie Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2850 Riverside Drive. Upon LFD’s Engine 7 arrival at 16:54, three structures were involved with heavy fire, two small outbuildings and a large unattached garage. Engine 7 assumed command and committed to fire attack. Upon arrival of Laramie Engine 3, a primary search of the building was accomplished. Volunteers from Albany County Central, Big Laramie, and Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Departments arrived. The fire was under control by 1700, with a final extinguish at 18:37. The Fire completely destroyed one outbuilding, the other outbuilding had significant damage to the east wall. The garage sustained heavy fire damage to the south wall. Contents in the garage sustained smoke and heat damage. No occupants were in the building at the time of fire, and no injuries were reported. The Fire scene was investigated by an inspector from the the City of Laramie Fire Department. The cause was determined to be accidental. A heat lamp used to keep new born livestock warm appears to be the cause.
Responding to the incident were the City of Laramie Fire department Engine 7, Engine 3, and a fire investigator. Responding form Albany County were Albany County Central VFD with 2 Engines, Centennial Valley VFD with 2 water tenders, Big Laramie VFD with 1 water tender, and Albany County Sherriff with 4 deputies.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
William Shem, 19, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court for failure to comply.
Zachary Walling, 28, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court).
SATURDAY
Nicholas Michalski, 23, New York, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
