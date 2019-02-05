Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Emily Pulley-Hamilton, 32, Laramie on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.
SATURDAY
Jacob Haws, 19, Windsor, Colorado, on suspicion of three counts of suspicion of a controlled substance (meth, marijuana and MDMA).
SUNDAY
Ella Bishop-Heil, 23, Laramie, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:53 a.m., 4200 block of Bobolink, hit and run.
9:19 a.m., 1700 block of Kearney, theft.
11:44 a.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, theft.
12:02 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, fight.
3:32 p.m., 100 block of North Fifth, accident.
4:09 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, accident.
4:09 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, alleged impaired driver.
5:30 p.m., 500 block of North Third, vandalism.
SATURDAY
12:38 p.m., 900 block of East Sanders, possible domestic disturbance.
3:04 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, burglary.
SUNDAY
4:11 a.m., 100 block of North Sixth, alleged impaired driver.
2:17 p.m., 500 block of East Kearney, possible domestic disturbance.
9:36 a.m., no address provided, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
7:50 p.m., 3500 block of East Willett, possible domestic disturbance.
9:43 p.m., no address provided, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
MONDAY
1:15 a.m. Indian Hills and East Crow, possible impaired driver.
6:37 a.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
3:49 p.m., 100 block of Vedauwoo Glen, theft.
6:12 p.m., 4700 block of East Skyline, burglary.
7:02 p.m., no address provided, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
1:30 a.m., 1100 Wyoming Highway 11, fight.
SUNDAY
11:00 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
