Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Dylan Rucker, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from District Court.
Adrian Reyna, 42, California, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance with intent, conspiracy to deliver, child endangerment, having no driver’s license and having no child restraint.
Andrea Aldaco, 29, California, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance with intent, conspiracy to deliver, child endangerment and having no child restraint.
Eric Brain, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court).
Daniel Campbell, 33, Kansas, was arrested on a warrant from Circuit Court for failure to pay.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
9:18 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation (juvenile).
12:32 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
FRIDAY
2:07 a.m, 15th and Harney, possible impaired driver.
7:17 a.m., 700 block of Curtis, hit and run.
