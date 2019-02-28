Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Addie Loveridge, 28, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, having no insurance and having no registration.
Hayden O’Brien, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
10:06 a.m., 300 block of West Harney, possible domestic disturbance.
2:56 p.m., 700 block of North Cedar, hit and run.
5:11 p.m., Fourth and Russell, accident.
5:29 p.m., Ninth and Canby, accident.
WEDNESDAY
6:54 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
7:16 a.m., 200 block of South 30th, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’ Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
12:58 p.m., 800 block of Skyline, animal bite.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, seven fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Reow Jackson-Tauala, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 for use of a controlled substance.
William J. Mesa, 36, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Garrett P. Scott, 19, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Joshua A. Snow, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Mary Ellen Nottage, 58, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Keith A. Given, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Tyler J. Thomas, 2, Eloy, Arizona, was fined $137 for failure to yield from a private road.
Jennifer K. Waln, 64, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Sandra Stark, 37, Laramie, was fined $185 for trespassing and $275 for a separate count of trespassing.
Nathaniel L. Wamberg, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Gregory Anderson, 39, Johnstown, Colorado, was fined $125 for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Jalani Ellison, 19 at the time of the event, Laramie, was fined $435 for use of a controlled substance.
Bobby J. Kyle, 36, Craig, Colorado, was fined $130 for an open container violation.
Hannah K. Smith, 28, Laramie, was fined $153 for speeding.
Jamie Durand, 37 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for careless driving.
Kevin J. Engle, 20, Laramie, was fined $170 for speeding.
Tod R. Stephens, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Logan D. Boyle, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for use of a controlled substance and $335 for a separate count of use of a controlled substance.
Douglas A. Ayres, 66, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Gregory R. Templaski, 43, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $160 for speeding.
Jeffrey D. Chizek, 62, Laramie, was fined $130 for an open container permit violation and $920, with a sentence of 25 days in jail, for driving under the influence. The offenses occurred March 21, 2016.
Aaron Rosenblum, 29, Laramie, was fined $160 for speeding.
Brier T. Carpenter, 23, Lewisburg, West Virginia, was fined $174 for speeding.
Lynnea J. Rowe, 20, Laramie, was fined $156 for speeding and $125 for expired plates.
John S. Hood, 48, Layton, Utah, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brett A. Doeden, 26, Sibley, Iowa, was fined $239 for speeding.
Alicia D. Underwood, 41, Laramie, was fined $130 for allowing an unlicensed minor to drive.
Tyler J. Gunn, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Trystn J. Waldhart, 22 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Marian S. Meyers, 22, Laramie, was fined $685, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Dec. 29.
Dublin D. Hughes, 25 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Desiree M. Murray, 24, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Joshua T. Pierce, 23, Laramie, was fined $287 for failure to maintain insurance.
Alexander J. Raikes, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Maria N. Garcia, 18, Laramie, was fined $153 for speeding.
April L. Way, 50, Laramie, was fined $635, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Jan. 27.
Joshua M. Bibler, 39, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance and $335 for public intoxication.
Robert E. Snow, 82, Laramie, was find $235 for a hit and run with an unattended vehicle.
Kelsey E. Crane, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Theodora A. Freedman, 30 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Sawyer D. McCarrell, 24, Laramie, was fined $285 for passing a stopped school bus.
Jordan W. Naughton, 21, Laramie, was fined $137 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Christopher R. Haefner, 32, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Isaac D. Lucero, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Logan J. Woods, 19, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Logan S. Gustafson, 28, Laramie, was fined $887, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Nov. 23.
Madelyn Estes, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Kade T. McMillan, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Benjamin S. Kearney, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Hussain Ja Alsultan, 27, Laramie, was fined $130 for speeding.
David J. Mansfield, 40 at the time of the offense, Rock Springs, was fined $885, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Oct. 20.
Drew G. Behrends, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol and $125 for expired plates.
James B. Woodward, 63, Wellington, Colorado, was fined $160 for speeding.
Brad J. Orr, 26, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Adam C. Brown, 41, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $132 for speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.