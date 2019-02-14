Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Chad Wanna, 35, North Dakota, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court.
Gabriel Jacobsen, 46, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant (ATF).
WEDNESDAY
Levi Lilly, 28, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of obtaining property by false pretense.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
8:13 a.m., Laramie area, animal bite.
9:43 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, hit and run.
1:20 p.m., 500 block of Snowy Range, theft.
1:57 p.m., 900 block of South Third, animal bite.
4:08 p.m., 3900 block of Alta Vista, theft.
5:35 p.m., Third and Soldier Springs, trespassing.
7:52 p.m., 500 block of Mitchell, possible assault and battery.
9:14 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
10:39 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
11:05 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
3:20 p.m., 200 block of North Morris, possible tobacco violation (juvenile).
5:18 p.m., 4800 block of Sunset, animal bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.