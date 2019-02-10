Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Maximillian Turner, 18, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court for failure to pay and on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Javen Fisher, 21, Gillette, was arrested on a warrant from Campbell County.
Lane Clymer, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an open container violation and having no driver’s license.
Rebecca Garner, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Destane Morton, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Carbon County.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
