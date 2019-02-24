Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Ross Poindexter, 29, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Ashley Barton, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Kyle Weichelt, 28, New York, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (plant).
Naser Aodunloh, 26, New York, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (plant) and driving under suspension.
James Medori, 51, New York, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant from Pennsylvania for interference and a seatbelt violation.
Noel Limo, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference, driving under the influence (state), failure to maintain insurance and having no registration.
Dillon Housden, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (state).
Douglas McPherson, 60, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving under the influence (state).
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.