Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Deborah Hanson, 53, Cheyenne, was serving a 45-day sentence.
Zacari Lundi, 21, Laramie, was book into the jail for a five-day drug court sanction.
Derek Zimmer, 33, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
1:22 p.m., Ninth and Grand, accident.
2:21 p.m., 500 block of Spring Creek, theft.
3:19 p.m., 24th and Grand, accident.
4:57 p.m., 22nd and Spring Creek, accident.
10:24 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, hit and run.
