Albany County
Detention Center
SATURDAY
Rachel Kenny, 41, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense).
Cecil Dumler, 65, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Terrance Gadlin, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Norman Jones, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant, suspicion of domestic disturbance and possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew Bowen, 24, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
William Higgins, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct.
Samantha Urbana, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain insurance.
SUNDAY
Ammar Alkhamis, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Wyatt Bulkey, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, presenting false identification and an open container violation.
Nathan Mock, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct, underage consumption of alcohol and presenting false identification.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
