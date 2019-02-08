Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Matthew Clark, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
9:24 a.m., 400 block of South Adams, accident.
10:55 a.m., Eighth and Bradley, accident.
1:05 p.m., 1200 block of South Seventh, possible domestic disturbance.
2:35 p.m., 1500 block of North Pierce, possible stolen vehicle.
4:24 p.m., 1600 block of Bill Nye, animal bite.
11:44 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
THURSDAY
6:31 a.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
9:01 p.m., Vista and Skyline, accident.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, four fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Payton A. Polson, 18, Highlands Ranch, Colorado,was fined $160 for speeding.
Gary William Crawford, 64 at the time of the offense, Buford, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Isaiah P. Hernandez, 18, Laramie, was fined $340 for speeding.
Ronald D. Leevey, 37, Burns, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Joshua L. Bogert, 22, Laramie, was fined $435 for assault and battery.
Kevin Mancinho,32, Laramie, was fined $239 for speeding.
Kyle I. Bryant, 29, Laramie, was fined $635 and sentenced to 60 days in jail (59 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Jan. 3.
Schad D. Wilson, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Joel Gardea Caldera, 43, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Ashby R. Sowers, 27, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Alan J. Coan, 49, Laramie, was fined $149 for speeding.
George F. Riddick, 29, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Korey Allen Scholes, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jesse R. Remmerde, 21, Laramie, was fined $535 for public intoxication.
Georgia Dawn Wollert, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication and $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jordan A. Ladson, 18, Laramie, was fined $337 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Hannah K. Larson, 22, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired.
Carole A. Wilbeck, 52, Lincoln, Nebraska, was fined $330 for speeding in a school zone.
Chet W. Slater, 20, Laramie, was fined $185 for driving too fast for conditions.
Jeremy L. Lang, 42, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Erin M. Page, 39, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Taylor D. Norton, 28 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Hannah N. Barbour, 19, Laramie, was fined $625 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Tara L. Gilbert, 29, Laramie, was fined $137 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
