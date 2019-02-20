Laramie man charged with aggravated assault
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 4:30 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of North Ninth Street due to a 911 hang-up call, then a report of a domestic disturbance.
As a result of the investigation, 47-year-old Laramie resident Macario G. Martinez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, interference with a peace officer and property destruction. Bond has not been set on the felony charge and Martinez remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more 10 years.
Interference with a peace officer is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year, a fine of not more than $1,000 or both,
Property destruction and defacement is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, a fine of not more than $750 or both, if the cost of restoring injured property or the value of the property if destroyed is less than $1,000.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
William Shem, 19, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
Zachary Walling, 28, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nicholas Michalalski, 23, New York, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
Shane Chesson, 47, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana, subsequent offense) and speeding.
Zachari Lundy, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of a drug court sanction.
MONDAY
Macario Martinez, 47, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, interference with custody and property destruction.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
10:04 a.m., 400 block of South Seventh, theft.
10:58 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
11:35 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
12:16 p.m., 12th and Bradley, accident.
1:07 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, hit and run.
4:55 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, theft.
11:58 p.m., 600 block of South 15th, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
SATURDAY
1:15 a.m., 1700 block of Palmer, vandalism.
6:48 a.m., Fourth and Kearney, accident.
7:41 a.m., 300 block of South Ninth, vandalism.
Noon, 200 block of South Third, possible stolen vehicle.
4:18 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, trespassing.
10:14 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
10:37 p.m., 1600 block of West Jefferson, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
1:59 a.m., 3900 block of Beech, possible domestic disturbance.
8:10 a.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
3:30 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:56 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
6:11 p.m., 200 block of South Pierce, accident.
MONDAY
7:28 a.m., 300 block of South Fifth, possible stolen vehicle.
10:41 a.m., 200 block of South 30th, accident.
12:59 p.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
1:38 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (paraphernalia).
2:57 p.m., 300 block of South Ninth, accident.
4:30 p.m., 1400 block of North Ninth, possible aggravated assault.
4:39 p.m., 1400 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
10:58 p.m., 1100 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SUNDAY
11:14 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
4:05 p.m., 2700 block of Mopar, animal bite.
