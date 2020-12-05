Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Miles Jones, 63, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of delivering a controlled substance.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
n 8:10 a.m., 500 block of Third, accident.
n 9:25 a.m., 1600 block of Palmer, burglary of vehicle.
n 1:30 p.m., 700 clock of Third, accident.
n 2:17 p.m., 1700 block of McCue, accident.
n 2:22 p.m., 500 block of Hayes, trespassing.
n 4:09 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 4:42 p.m., 2500 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 5:35 p.m., Skyline Rd, hit and run.
n 7:48 p.m., Laramie area, accident.
