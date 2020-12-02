Albany County Detention CenterFRIDAY• Donald Leopold, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving while under suspension.
• Colten Eichmyer, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Michael Welty, 40 , Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of theft.
• Glenda Gotcher, 49, Laramie was arrested on suspicion of theft.
• Roger Davis, 30, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, domestic battery, interference, and breach of peace.
• Scott Fraser, 27, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SATURDAY• Anthony Doyle, 37, Louisiana, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance (subsequent offense).
• Devin Morgan, 28, Louisiana, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.
• Donald Scott, 19, Louisiana, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Jazmin Curry, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY• Myron Fryberg, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Levi Mitchell, 24, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding, and running a red light.
MONDAY• Michael Morreale, 28, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
• Kayte Alvey, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a courtesy hold.
• Joy Watkins, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY• 4:44 p.m., 4300 block of Grand Ave, shoplifting.
FRIDAY• 11:04 a.m., Laramie area, alleged impaired driver.
• 2:25 p.m., 700 block of Hancock, burglary of vehicle.
• 10:58 p.m., 1900 block of Banner Rd, fight.
SATURDAY• 3:05 p.m., 300 block of University, dead body found.
• 3:47 p.m., 600 block of Grand, shoplifting.
• 5:56 p.m., 1600 block of Palmer, burglary of vehicle.
• 10:02 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 11:09 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
SUNDAY• 8:02 a.m., 1600 block of Palmer, trespassing.
• 10:08 a.m., 2300 block of Fort Sanders, animal bite.
• 11:23 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 2:49 p.m., 1000 block of Harney St. Vandalism.
• 5:41 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
