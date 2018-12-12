Albany County Detention Center
DEC. 5
Thomas Edelman, 37, Billings, Montana, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Cesar Hernandez, 21, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension, an open container violation and speeding.
FRIDAY
Deanna Wallace, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference, disorderly conduct (noise) and public intoxication.
Joseph Faycosh, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Zachary Lundy, 21, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a Drug Court sanction.
Alan Clifton, 30, Thorton, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
John Scott, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support and on a second warrant from Municipal Court for failure to pay.
Joshua Archuleta, 30, Rawlins, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of having no insurance, driving under suspension and an open container violation.
SATURDAY
Antonio Cabrera-Perez, 40, Yakima, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
John Klinger, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of a protection order violation and driving under suspension.
Chastide Allen, 40, Greeley, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of a protection order violation and possession of a controlled substance.
Makayla Harmon, 22, Fresco, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Alexander Terry, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, a lane use violation and following too close.
Jackson Rambough, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ashton Reirson, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Joseph Foster, 23, Milliker, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Antonio Cabrera Perez, 40, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Brett Bader, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SUNDAY
Brett Muscaletto, 21, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
MONDAY
Kadreon Adams, 21, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Brett Lewis, 57, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:24 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, accident.
2:29 p.m., 14th and Grand, accident.
3:03 p.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
3:11 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:34 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, hit and run.
8:59 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
11:17 p.m., 1000 block of West Curtis, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
12:03 a.m., 100 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
12:19 a.m., Third and Grand, possible impaired driver.
2 a.m., 400 block of North Third, alleged impaired driver.
11:32 a.m., Northview and Pleasant, unauthorized use of vehicle.
SUNDAY
1:07 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
1 p.m., 900 block of Snowy Range, vandalism.
3:04 p.m., Fourth and Garfield, accident.
4:11 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, accident.
5:56 p.m., 200 block of North Seventh, burglary.
6:33 p.m., 1400 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
6:54 a.m., 300 block of South Pine, accident.
7:32 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, theft.
2:43 p.m., 3900 block of Grand, accident.
3:33 p.m., 1400 block of Ord, burglary.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:42 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
11:38 a.m., 1600 block of Skyline, animal bite.
MONDAY
2:03 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
4:30 p.m., Grand and Pilot Peak, accident.
6:10 p.m., 2500 block of North Ninth, burglary.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, seven fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Donald S. Bird, 80 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for careless driving.
John M. Winsor, 57 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Carol A. Brose, 80, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Lincoln J. Humphrey, 27, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Mullen T. Graham, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Nicholas J. Kuehl, 28, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Jeremiah N. Meek, 43, Keensburg, Colorado, was fined $335 for assault and battery.
Robert I. Waldhart, 21, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Emily Byrd, 18, Cheyenne, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Shylo K. Montague, 35, Laramie, was fined $137 for an animal at large (second offense).
Celine A. Lambrecht, 19, Sterling, Colorado, was fined $167 for speeding.
Reyel D. Simmons Jr., 24, Laramie, was fined $635 and sentenced to 180 days in jail for driving under the influence. Simmons was also fined $285 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (180 days suspended) for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license. The offenses occurred Nov. 2.
Tony C. Brown, 26, Laramie, was fined $130 for driving without a valid driver’s license and $235 for trespassing.
Alec M. Arnold, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Quinton P. Royle-Grimes, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $335 for public intoxication.
James David Majors, 20, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Laura J. Carlson, 21, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Kyle M. Harper, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
James R. Linser, 58, Laramie, was fined $435 for use of a controlled substance.
Finley W. Hastings, 19, Cheyenne, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Ener Derya, 32, Laramie, was fined $335 for inciting.
Dalton B. Schornak, 19, Laramie, was fined $163 for speeding.
Kael M. Lundberg, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Debra L. Harley, 61, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Katherine L. Rolen, 69, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Keith G. Kangiser, 22 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Danielle G. Weiss, 24, Cheyenne, was fined $160 for speeding.
Denis G. Smith, 23, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Randi L. Townsend, 22, Worland, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Emilee R. Thompson, 19, Orin, Utah, was fined $195 for speeding.
Dallas D. Ward, 50, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Amanda Lewton, 20, Laramie, was fined $437 for damaging property.
Brandon J. Altman, 25, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
James C. Doyle, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for being in a bar when younger than 21 and $335 for resisting arrest or aiding an escapee.
Jonathan R. Witthoft, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Paul Lowe Sloan, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jack T. Danni, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Tayler M. Paskett-Krause, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
James K. Perkins, 58, Laramie, was find $335 for public intoxication and $135 for a second count of possession of a controlled substance.
Erik A. Mann, 44, Laramie, was fined $535 for disorderly conduct.
Parris F. Baldwin, 29, Englewood, Colorado, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Jennifer Lee Deberard, 41, Laramie, was fined $235 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Connor L. Wetzel, 22, Laramie, was fined $435 for allowing minors to drink in a dwelling.
Wyatt Keena, 18, Laramie was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Sarah E. Pope, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Blake Grahm Barnett, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Lillian M. Couture, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Damon M. Murdock, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Tyler J. Gunn, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jordan R. McCracken, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Josie E Duerre, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Megan G. Reich, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cameron A. Bullard, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Milan D. Tonkin, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Grace E. Parker, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Taniela F. Lolohea, 26, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Sidney Malauulu, 22, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Tyree J. Mayfield, 23, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Tayler G. Henke, 21, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Alexa E. Daugherty, 19, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Trista K. Timmons, 19, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Shelby N. Curfman, 20, Laramie, was fined $277 for a disorderly house.
Vanden C. Heffington, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for careless driving and $127 for speeding.
Destiny N. Irwin, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Peter D. Wolfinbarger, 34, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Jorge Perez, 27, Chicago, was fined $785 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence and fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance. The offenses occurred Nov. 13.
Dillon J. Pilch, 21, Laramie, was fined $426 for damaging property.
Cristi D Wylie, 30, Laramie, was fined $235 for careless driving, fined $1,169 and sentenced to $180 days (170 days suspended) for driving under the influence, fined $635 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (160 days suspended) for a second count of driving under the influence and fined $135 for resisting arrest or aiding an escapee. The first two offenses occurred July 29, the third offense occurred Sept. 21 and the fourth offense occurred Nov. 15.
Slade P. Becker, 19, Laramie, was fined $500 for falsifying proof of age and $500 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Gary K. Mathisen, 75, Laramie, was fined $275 for a hit and run (unattended vehicle).
Johann G. Lanning, 26, Laramie, was fined $435 for resisting arrest or aiding an escapee and $335 for a second count of resisting arrest or aiding an escapee.
Connie Romero, 55, Laramie, was fined $7,291.24 for fighting.
Bianca Rose, 18, Laramie, was fined $3,763.12 for fighting.
Kelsey M. Goodwin, 26, Laramie, was fined $985 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred May 20.
Cassandra Angela Scott, 26, Laramie, was fined $435 for a vicious animal offense.
Jacob T. Muntzer, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cleo F. Matthews, 26, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Carlos M. Mendez, 20, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance, $135 for an open container violation and fined $735 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (178 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offenses occurred Nov. 17.
Joey L. Wells, 38, Laramie, was fined $335 for damaging property.
Riley T. Coburn, 18, Laramie, was fined $135 and sentenced to 30 hours of community service for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Larry Guajardo, 52, Laramie, was fined $635 for possession of a controlled substance, $435 for failure to maintain insurance and $1,296.47 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (169 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offenses occurred Aug. 26.
Daniel Perez, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $235 for careless driving.
David R. Perry, 67, Laramie, was fined $885 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Nov. 6.
Emily L. Roark, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for use of a controlled substance and $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Dylan T. Brog, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Style Thurston, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Steven A. Cagle, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Ryan D. Hicks, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Wyatt O. Dieckmann, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Sunnie Jo Gaylord, 31, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Tina L. O’Connor, 49, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Jonathan P. Dragojevic, 37, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Katerina C. Barrett, 23, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph G. Garcia, 27, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance and $125 for expired plates.
Trystan J. Waldhart, 22, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Robert G. Elliot, 36 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $370 for a hit and run (unattended vehicle).
Ammar H.A. Alkhamis, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Hunter W. Kuhn, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol, $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee and $478 for damaging property.
James C. Doyle, 19, Laramie, was fined $435 for damaging windows.
Jordyn M. Johnson, 18, Ventura, California, was fined $285 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $133 for speeding.
Fahri Seker, 36, Laramie, was fined $275 for lewd conduct (nudity).
Jake A. Marden, 20, Moorcroft, was fined $125 for failure to yield the right of way when turning.
Jordan Raye Hoffmaster, 21, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Rylee L. Vandervoort, 20, Laramie, was fined $181 for speeding.
Laurie H. Edwards, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Hannah N. Skinner, 19, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Kevin C. Barnes, 34, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brett J. Peterson, 22, Laramie, was fined $135 for an open container violation.
Jeffrey A. Fruhwirth, 33, Cheyenne, was fined $149 for speeding.
Connor J. Herman, 24, Denver, was fined $139 for speeding.
Rick A. Vosburg, 28, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Cassandra R. Guse, 35, Laramie, was fined $135 for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Nicholas J. Oakley, 30, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Abdullah SMF Alsubaei, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for careless driving.
Marilyn L. Aiken, 69, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Nina A. Milani, 20, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Alayna L. Poledna, 18, Laramie, was fined $157 for speeding in a school zone.
Joshua B. Farrell, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Caleb P. Zarkovacki, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Matthew C. Willey, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Matilyn L. Larson, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Leon O. Mes Strand, 59, Laramie, was fined $190 for speeding in a school zone.
Fawwaz A. Aleutairi, 21, Laramie, was fined $437 for failure to maintain insurance.
Jeffrey T. Carlton, 35 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $885 and sentenced to 180 days (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred June 21.
Robert L. Scherer II, 67, Laramie, was fined $240.22 for shoplifting and $135 for trespassing.
Nathaniel L. Hall, 25, Laramie, was fined $1,115 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Aug. 9.
Thomas William Terry, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Shawn P. McKinney, 31, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
