Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Joshua Carter, 42, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Raymond Carter, 42, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Valerie Monroe, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
n Joshua Bibler, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of public intoxication.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:09 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (paraphernalia)
n 9:07 a.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, accident
n 10:25 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, burglary
n 10:26 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, burglary.
n 6:42 p.m., 1500 block of North 15th, possible domestic disturbance.
