Albany County Detention CenterWEDNESDAY
n Joshua Cole, 45, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, interference, driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance with intent.
n Simon Lutz, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and underage consumption of alcohol.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 5:05 p.m., 900 block of Snowy Range, accident.
n 6:48 p.m., 2300 block of West Harrison, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:09 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, resisting arrest.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:05 a.m., 500 block of South Colorado, possible domestic disturbance.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 1:16 p.m., 100 block of Platte River Access, theft.
n 7:40 p.m. 2100 block of Sybille, trespassing.
n 9:07 p.m., 1400 block of Howe, possible assault and battery.
