Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
1:16 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation (juvenile).
1:53 p.m., 500 block of Grand, accident.
7:02 p.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
9:03 p.m., 700 block of Downey, theft.
WEDNESDAY
1:17 a.m., Ninth and Gibbon, possible impaired driver.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, 12 fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Emilee R. Thompson, 19, Orin, Utah, was fined $195 for speeding.
Dallas D. Ward, 50, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Amanda Lewton, 20, Laramie, was fined $437 for damaging property.
Brandon J. Altman, 25, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
James C. Doyle, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for being in a bar when younger than 21 and $335 for resisting arrest or aiding an escapee.
Jonathan R. Witthoft, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Paul Lowe Sloan, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jack T. Danni, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Tayler M. Paskett-Krause, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
James K. Perkins, 58, Laramie, was find $335 for public intoxication and $135 for a second count of possession of a controlled substance.
Erik A. Mann, 44, Laramie, was fined $535 for disorderly conduct.
Parris F. Baldwin, 29, Englewood, Colorado, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Jennifer Lee Deberard, 41, Laramie, was fined $235 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Connor L. Wetzel, 22, Laramie, was fined $435 for allowing minors to drink in a dwelling.
Wyatt Keena, 18, Laramie was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Sarah E. Pope, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Blake Grahm Barnett, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Lillian M. Couture, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Damon M. Murdock, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Tyler J. Gunn, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jordan R. McCracken, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Josie E Duerre, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Megan G. Reich, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cameron A. Bullard, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Milan D. Tonkin, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Grace E. Parker, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Taniela F. Lolohea, 26, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Sidney Malauulu, 22, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Tyree J. Mayfield, 23, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Tayler G. Henke, 21, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Alexa E. Daugherty, 19, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Trista K. Timmons, 19, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Shelby N. Curfman, 20, Laramie, was fined $277 for a disorderly house.
Vanden C. Heffington, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for careless driving and $127 for speeding.
Destiny N. Irwin, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Peter D. Wolfinbarger, 34, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Jorge Perez, 27, Chicago, was fined $785 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence and fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance. The offenses occurred Nov. 13.
Dillon J. Pilch, 21, Laramie, was fined $426 for damaging property.
Cristi D Wylie, 30, Laramie, was fined $235 for careless driving, fined $1,169 and sentenced to $180 days (170 days suspended) for driving under the influence, fined $635 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (160 days suspended) for a second count of driving under the influence and fined $135 for resisting arrest or aiding an escapee. The first two offenses occurred July 29, the third offense occurred Sept. 21 and the fourth offense occurred Nov. 15.
Slade P. Becker, 19, Laramie, was fined $500 for falsifying proof of age and $500 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Gary K. Mathisen, 75, Laramie, was fined $275 for a hit and run (unattended vehicle).
Johann G. Lanning, 26, Laramie, was fined $435 for resisting arrest or aiding an escapee and $335 for a second count of resisting arrest or aiding an escapee.
Connie Romero, 55, Laramie, was fined $7,291.24 for fighting.
Bianca Rose, 18, Laramie, was fined $3,763.12 for fighting.
Kelsey M. Goodwin, 26, Laramie, was fined $985 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred May 20.
Cassandra Angela Scott, 26, Laramie, was fined $435 for a vicious animal offense.
Jacob T. Muntzer, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cleo F. Matthews, 26, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Carlos M. Mendez, 20, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance, $135 for an open container violation and fined $735 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (178 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offenses occurred Nov. 17.
Joey L. Wells, 38, Laramie, was fined $335 for damaging property.
Riley T. Coburn, 18, Laramie, was fined $135 and sentenced to 30 hours of community service for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Larry Guajardo, 52, Laramie, was fined $635 for possession of a controlled substance, $435 for failure to maintain insurance and $1,296.47 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (169 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offenses occurred Aug. 26.
Daniel Perez, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $235 for careless driving.
David R. Perry, 67, Laramie, was fined $885 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Nov. 6.
Emily L. Roark, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for use of a controlled substance and $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Dylan T. Brog, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Style Thurston, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Steven A. Cagle, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Ryan D. Hicks, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Wyatt O. Dieckmann, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Sunnie Jo Gaylord, 31, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Tina L. O’Connor, 49, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Jonathan P. Dragojevic, 37, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Katerina C. Barrett, 23, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph G. Garcia, 27, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance and $125 for expired plates.
Trystan J. Waldhart, 22, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Robert G. Elliot, 36 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $370 for a hit and run (unattended vehicle).
Ammar H.A. Alkhamis, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Hunter W. Kuhn, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol, $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee and $478 for damaging property.
James C. Doyle, 19, Laramie, was fined $435 for damaging windows.
Jordyn M. Johnson, 18, Ventura, California, was fined $285 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $133 for speeding.
Fahri Seker, 36, Laramie, was fined $275 for lewd conduct (nudity).
Jake A. Marden, 20, Moorcroft, was fined $125 for failure to yield the right of way when turning.
Jordan Raye Hoffmaster, 21, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Rylee L. Vandervoort, 20, Laramie, was fined $181 for speeding.
Laurie H. Edwards, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Hannah N. Skinner, 19, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Kevin C. Barnes, 34, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brett J. Peterson, 22, Laramie, was fined $135 for an open container violation.
Jeffrey A. Fruhwirth, 33, Cheyenne, was fined $149 for speeding.
Connor J. Herman, 24, Denver, was fined $139 for speeding.
Rick A. Vosburg, 28, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Cassandra R. Guse, 35, Laramie, was fined $135 for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Nicholas J. Oakley, 30, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Abdullah SMF Alsubaei, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for careless driving.
Marilyn L. Aiken, 69, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Nina A. Milani, 20, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Alayna L. Poledna, 18, Laramie, was fined $157 for speeding in a school zone.
Joshua B. Farrell, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Caleb P. Zarkovacki, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Matthew C. Willey, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Matilyn L. Larson, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Leon O. Mes Strand, 59, Laramie, was fined $190 for speeding in a school zone.
Fawwaz A. Aleutairi, 21, Laramie, was fined $437 for failure to maintain insurance.
Jeffrey T. Carlton, 35 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $885 and sentenced to 180 days (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred June 21.
Robert L. Scherer II, 67, Laramie, was fined $240.22 for shoplifting and $135 for trespassing.
Nathaniel L. Hall, 25, Laramie, was fined $1,115 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Aug. 9.
Thomas William Terry, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Shawn P. McKinney, 31, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Isaac L. Schlant, 24, Laramie, was fined $435 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (30 days suspended) for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and fined $435 and sentenced to 60 days in jail (53 days suspended) for a second count of driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Zakery A. Turreville, 30 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $175 for following too closely and $435 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Angela M. Walther, 46, Manteea, California, was fined $530 for possession of a controlled substance.
Kaycee G. Greer, 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for fighting.
Daniel C. McCann, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Lillian M. Couture, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Chad M. Croell, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Bradly T. Harder, 54, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Jordan T. Jensen, 25 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $290 for speeding in a school zone.
Saunder M. Kahler, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Raymond D. Carlisle, 41, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
James G. Sanford, 29, Laramie, was fined $137 for expired plates.
Deborah R. Cobb, 27, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dale V. Dunn, 87, Laramie, was fined $135 for failure to yield from a private road.
Christi J. Campsey, 42, Bosler, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Christopher M. Schultz, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Christopher N. Lemus, 34, Laramie, was fined $290 for speeding in a school zone.
Jacob L. Twitchell, 22, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Mikell A. Perrotti, 25, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Reagan E. Bowdish, 20, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Daniel W. Berkovitz, 40, Rawlins, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Song WM Kempany, 39 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Barbara J. Petersen, 50, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Sabrina C. King, 32, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brady J. Hammond, 39 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $132 for expired plates.
Christopher J. Demars, 21, Laramie, was fined $135 for an open container permit.
Thomas M. Schmit, 65, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dgan A Gunduz, 50, Laramie, was fined $160 for speeding in a school zone.
Olga G. Gates, 28, Centennia, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Charles W. Petersen, 63, Seymour, Wisconsin, was fined $177 for speeding in a school zone.
Jeshurun C. Orquina, 22, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Anthony W. Rodd, 22, Laramie, was fined $137 for failure to yield from a private road.
Rio J. Spiker Miller, 19, Centennial, was fined $188 for speeding.
Kassidy C. Cochran, 19, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Ronald S. Washburn, 61, Laramie, was fined $165 for speeding.
Leif D. Erickson, 39, Laramie, was fined $132 for speeding.
Jesse J. Love, 26, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Casimir J. Norton, 18, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Alan D. Hayes, 72, Laramie, was fined $262 for speeding in a school zone.
Mhammad Alraees, 38, Laramie, was fined $137 for failure to yield from a private road.
Tyson Lynn Ehrler, 34, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid drivers license.
Reba J. Dorsett, 22, Laramie, was fined $137 for speeding in a school zone.
Breven P. Nicol, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jennifer East, 44, Laramie, was fined $235 for unsafe vehicles and $287 for failure to maintain insurance.
Gabriel J. Lowham, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jackson L. Hammond, 18, Laramie, was fined $435 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Chasity R Solomon, 28, Laramie, was fined $130 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Kimberly M. Frazier, 47, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dea D. Kobbe, 43, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Kristopher T. Humphries, 33, Laramie, was fined $225 for expired plates.
Michaela D. Dennis, 21, Tallahassee, Florida, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance and $135 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.