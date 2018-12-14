Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
David Jones, 53, Cheyenne, was serving a sentence.
Bryon Hoff, 34, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Anthony Cook, 26, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Camron Danalton, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY
Aaron King, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Alfonso Vicente-Calel, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kendal Wall, 23, Rawlins, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Jamie Honorato, 37, Cheyenne, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
THURSDAY
Dakota Berg, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense).
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
3:44 p.m., 200 block of McCollum, accident.
5:11 p.m., 3300 block of Grand, accident.
THURSDAY
12:38 a.m., Ninth and Lewis, possible impaired driver.
7:23 a.m., 800 block of South Eighth, possible stolen vehicle.
7:46 a.m., 13th and Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
10:25 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, animal bite.
5:43 p.m., 100 block of Howe, possible domestic disturbance.
Municipal Court
Song WM Kempany, 39 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Barbara J. Petersen, 50, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Sabrina C. King, 32, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brady J. Hammond, 39 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $132 for expired plates.
Christopher J. Demars, 21, Laramie, was fined $135 for an open container permit.
Thomas M. Schmit, 65, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dgan A Gunduz, 50, Laramie, was fined $160 for speeding in a school zone.
Olga G. Gates, 28, Centennia, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Charles W. Petersen, 63, Seymour, Wisconsin, was fined $177 for speeding in a school zone.
Jeshurun C. Orquina, 22, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Anthony W. Rodd, 22, Laramie, was fined $137 for failure to yield from a private road.
Rio J. Spiker Miller, 19, Centennial, was fined $188 for speeding.
Kassidy C. Cochran, 19, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Ronald S. Washburn, 61, Laramie, was fined $165 for speeding.
Leif D. Erickson, 39, Laramie, was fined $132 for speeding.
Jesse J. Love, 26, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Casimir J. Norton, 18, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Alan D. Hayes, 72, Laramie, was fined $262 for speeding in a school zone.
Mhammad Alraees, 38, Laramie, was fined $137 for failure to yield from a private road.
Tyson Lynn Ehrler, 34, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid drivers license.
Reba J. Dorsett, 22, Laramie, was fined $137 for speeding in a school zone.
Breven P. Nicol, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jennifer East, 44, Laramie, was fined $235 for unsafe vehicles and $287 for failure to maintain insurance.
Gabriel J. Lowham, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jackson L. Hammond, 18, Laramie, was fined $435 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Chasity R Solomon, 28, Laramie, was fined $130 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Kimberly M. Frazier, 47, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dea D. Kobbe, 43, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Kristopher T. Humphries, 33, Laramie, was fined $225 for expired plates.
Michaela D. Dennis, 21, Tallahassee, Florida, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance and $135 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.