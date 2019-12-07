Albany County Detention CenterFRIDAY
n Linda Freeman, 55, Laramie, was arrested on a Laramie County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
n Jacob Hento, 21, Hanna, was arrested on suspicion of no interlock and driving under suspension.
n Ashten Snyder, 22, Cody, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a traffic violation.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:46 a.m., Beech and Glacier, accident.
n 9:58 a.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, accident.
n 10:27 a.m., 1300 block of Spring Creek, accident.
n 10:39 a.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, accident.
n 10:39 a.m., Seventh and University, accident.
n 11:17 a.m., 15th and Garfield, accident.
n 1:31 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, shoplifting.
n 1:49 p.m., Seventh and Flint, accident.
n 2:23 p.m. Third and Russell, accident.
n 2:30 p.m. 12th and Harney, accident.
n 5 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
n 1:26 a.m., Eighth and Ord, possible impaired driver.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 10:18 a.m., Howe and Soldier Springs, accident.
n 11:35 a.m., 5400 block of Pilot Peak, theft.
n 7:54 p.m. U.S. Highway 287 and Howe, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.