Laramie man charged with burglary
On November 28, 2019 at approximately 11:45 a.m. a Laramie Police Officer took a report of a burglary that had occurred at a storage unit in the 300 block of North 7th Street.
On December 6, 2019, as a result of the Officer’s investigation, Charles R. Unaite Aweau, a 29-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with Burglary (WS 6-3-301(b)) and False Statement to a Pawn Broker (WS 6-3-612(b)). Mr. Unaite Aweau posted a ten thousand-dollar ($10,000.00) signature bond and has been released from the Albany County Detention Center.
Laramie woman charged with burglary
On December 7, 2019 at approximately 11:40 p.m. Laramie Police Officers took a report of subjects in the 1300 block of Sully, inside a vehicle, possibly taking items that did not belong to them.
As a result of the Officers’ investigation, Natalie Huff, a 19-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with Burglary (WS 6-3-301(b)). Miss Huff posted a seventy-five hundred-dollar ($7,500.00) signature bond and has been released from the Albany County Detention Center.
Colorado man charged with felony possession of controlled substance
On December 6, 2019 at approximately 11:35 p.m. Laramie Police Officers responded to Wal-Mart to speak with a subject who reported he was kidnapped from the Denver, Colorado area. The FBI was contacted and assisted with the investigation due to the crime crossing state lines.
As a result of the investigation, Harold Andrews, a 62-year-old Colorado resident, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (35-7-1031(c)(i)) and False Reporting to Authorities (WS 6-5-210). Mr. Andrews’ bond has been set at fifteen-hundred dollars ($1,500.00) and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Kevin Grossaint, 25, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Painter Stone, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew Wheat, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and having no insurance.
WEDNESDAY
Billi Lein, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
8:29 a.m., 1200 block of Lewis, theft
10:33 a.m., 1200 block of Russell, possible child abuse (neglect)
10:42 a.m., 2200 block of South 15th, possible domestic disturbance
2:13 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, fight
4:07 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident
6:09 p.m., 200 block of South 30th, selling alcohol to a minor
8:41 p.m., 200 block of South Third, selling alcohol to a minor
11:21 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana)
WEDNESDAY
6:03 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, vandalism
Albany County Sheriff's Office
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
1:06 p.m., 10 block of Deuce, possible child abuse (neglect)
