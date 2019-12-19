Albany County Detention CenterTUESDAY
n Frank Armijo, 65, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and no interlock.
n Scott Harbour, 46, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Glen Goodman, 52, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), resisting arrest and a hit and run.
n Aiden Barabas, 18, Gillette, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and use of a controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY
n Devon Vasquez, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n:19 a.m., Third and University, accident
n 8:20 a.m., 1700 block of Person, accident
n 9:58 a.m., 15th and Harney, accident
n 11:47 a.m., 900 block of North Third, vandalism
n 3:17 p.m., Third and Baker, hit and run
n 3:49 p.m., Third and Grand, accident
n 10:11 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, accident
n 11:50 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana)
WEDNESDAY
n 12:45 a.m., 1100 block of Sanders, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:31 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeTUESDAY
n 4:31 p.m., 100 block of A Av, possible assault and battery.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:35 a.m., Asphalt and 30th, hit and run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.