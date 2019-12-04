Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:26 a.m., 1100 block of North McCue, theft.
n 11:46 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 12:50 p.m., 15th and Custer, accident.
n 2:43 p.m., 200 block of Ivinson, hit and run.
n 3:02 p.m., Corthell and Spring Creek, accident.
n 4:16 p.m., 600 block of South Adams, vandalism.
n 4:36 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
n 5:37 p.m., Fourth and Flint, accident.
