Elizabeth Bapst, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
8:55 a.m., Third and Grand, theft
11:52 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana)
Noon, 100 block South Second, accident
1:19 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft
1:29 p.m., 1400 block of Custer, possible fraud (forgery)
3:22 p.m., 15th and Willett, accident
4:34 p.m., 1900 block of Rainbow, animal bite
6:02 p.m., 22nd and Reynolds, accident
8:50 p.m., 900 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance
10:13 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana)
