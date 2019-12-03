Albany County Detention CenterWEDNESDAY
n Brian Johnson, 28, Colorado, was serving a sentence.
n Wyatt Walford, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
n Raleigh Roche, 34, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant.
n Billy McGee, 42, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
THURSDAY
n Shell Roberson, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Cristino Hoban, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRIDAY
n Joshua Bibler, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Dubeuchett Bonner, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Robert Rodriquez, 69, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Lee Guenther, 56, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
n Calvin Butler, 29, Denver, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, an open container violation, careless driving and a hit and run.
n Etuate Itaaehau, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
n Julia Jensen, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery (subsequent offense).
n Amy Hughes, 40, Wamsutter, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, interference, driving under suspension and a traffic violation and on a Sweetwater County Circuit Court warrant.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 1:19 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 2:33 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner, possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:52 p.m., 400 block of North Fourth, theft.
n 10:32 p.m., Seventh and Ivinson, hit and run.
n 11:31 p.m., Taylor and Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY
n 12:28 a.m., Fourth and Reynolds, possible impaired driver.
n 3:07 a.m., 700 block of South Spruce, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:37 a.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
n 11:37 a.m., 500 block of South Colorado, possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:50 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 6:42 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
FRIDAY
n 1:31 a.m., 4700 block of Grand, theft.
n 2:30 p.m., 2100 block of North 15th, burglary.
SATURDAY
n 1:05 a.m., Ninth and Spring Creek, accident.
n 1:45 a.m., Ninth and Park, possible impaired driver.
n 2:15 a.m., Third and Soldier Springs, possible impaired driver.
n 11:56 a.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
n 5:43 p.m., 500 block of South 24th, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:56 p.m., 2000 block of West Harrison, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 8:20 a.m., 500 block of Boswell, possible stolen vehicle.
n 9:12 a.m., 600 block of North Eighth, hit and run.
n 1:09 p.m., 1700 block of South Hackney, theft.
n 4:05 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, accident.
n 11:21 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
MONDAY
n 12:13 a.m., Seventh and Ivinson, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
n 5:37 a.m., 22nd and Harney, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 3:26 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
n 10:46 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, Albany County Sheriff’s Office
