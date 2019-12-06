Albany County Detention CenterTHURSDAY
n Mohamed Zidan, 27, New York, was arrested on suspicion of felony larceny, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, an open container violation, eluding and four traffic violations.
n Heather Threlkeld, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 10:09 a.m., 1600 block of Person, theft.
n 12:33 p.m., 300 block of South Second, trespassing.
n 5:01 p.m., 1600 block of Person, burglary.
n 5:30 p.m., 600 block of North Third, accident.
n 7:47 p.m., 800 block of Downey, accident.
n 11:44 p.m., 500 block of South Lincoln, possible stolen vehicle.
THURSDAY
n 2:02 a.m., 11th and Bradley, possible impaired driver.
n 7:29 a.m., 100 block of North Hodgeman, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
n 11:17 a.m., 20 block of Wyoming Highway 34, burglary.
