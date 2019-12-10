Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Moises Plazola-Paredes, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and interference.
Timothy Nyquist, 63, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
SUNDAY
Natalie Huff, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of burglary (Circuit Court).
William Fuller, 37, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and use of controlled substance (Municipal Court).
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:03 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation (juvenile).
11:32 a.m., 500 block of North Third, mail theft (tampering).
7:03 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:41 p.m., 700 block of Harney, animal bite.
3:50 p.m., 1700 block of Sherman Hill, accident.
4:10 p.m., 15th and Grand, hit and run.
5:28 p.m., 100 block of Grand, trespassing.
5:40 p.m., 200 block of South Third, hit and run.
5:46 p.m., Grand and Vista, accident.
SATURDAY
12:53 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
9:06 a.m., 2000 block of Binford, vandalism.
9:39 a.m., 1600 block of Palmer, burglary.
12:11 p.m., 1500 block of North Seventh, possible domestic disturbance.
2:55 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
5:22 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
11:42 p.m., 1300 block of Sully, burglary.
SUNDAY
12:48 a.m., 200 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
2:20 p.m., 1500 block of Symons, possible domestic disturbance.
5:05 a.m., 100 block of South Second, theft.
12:26 p.m., 1600 block of Palmer, burglary.
MONDAY
6:37 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
2:25 a.m., 3500 block of Fort Sanders, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
7:49 a.m., 300 block of B Av, possible domestic disturbance.
6:22 p.m., 30 block of Happy Jack, burglary.
11:24 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
