Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Terry Goodman, 50, Laramie, on suspicion of domestic battery and attempted second degree homicide.
Kevin Noel, 28, Laramie, on suspicion of strangulation.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:29 a.m., Riata Road, dead body (natural causes).
SATURDAY
5:42 p.m., Skyline and Vista drives, accident with personal injury.
SUNDAY
2:25 p.m., narcotics possession (marijuana).
5:08 p.m., Forest Service Road 701, private property accident.
MONDAY
3:34 p.m., Wyoming Highway 34, animal bite.
WEDNESDAY
6:31 a.m., Gros Ventre Street, larceny.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:26 a.m., sex offense.
11:05 a.m., 1000 block of Steele Street, larceny.
11:33 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Drive, larceny.
2:59 p.m., 1800 block of Skyline Drive, animal bite.
4:59 p.m., 900 block of McCue Street, animal bite.
6:02 p.m., narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:22 p.m., narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
2:40 p.m., 1900 block of Van Buren Street, residential burglary.
5:40 p.m., 1400 block of Commerce Drive, business burglary alarm.
8:36 p.m., 2000 block of Polk Street, domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
1:31 a.m., 2000 block of Binford Street, domestic disturbance.
5:57 a.m., 600 block of Plaza Lane, domestic disturbance.
9:07 a.m., 22nd and Garfield streets, larceny.
11:43 a.m., 2000 block of Rainbow Avenue, domestic disturbance.
11:56 a.m., 1900 block of Banner Road, hit and run.
12:01 p.m., 3000 block of Joanna Bruner Street, domestic disturbance.
7:31 p.m., narcotics possession (marijuana).
8:13 p.m., 900 block of Sanders Drive, domestic disturbance.
9:28 p.m., 6th and Clark streets, domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
9:10 p.m., 200 block of 30th Street, larceny (bicycle).
9:14 p.m., 500 block of Boswell Drive, domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
1:27 a.m., 2000 block of Binford Street, simple assault and battery.
3:50 p.m., 200 block of Taylor Street, domestic disturbance.
