Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:21 a.m., 2700 block of Snowy Range, possible domestic disturbance
9:12 a.m., Willett and 30th , accident
11:16 a.m., 300 block of South 21st, accident
12:35 p.m., 3400 block of Willett, theft
1:28 p.m., 600 block of South 10th, theft
3:33 p.m., 1600 block of Westview, possible mail theft (tampering)
5:21 p.m., 300 block of South Third, accident
9:15 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol
9:50 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, bar check
10:31 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, bar check
11:10 p.m., 100 block of South Second, bar check
11:22 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, bar check
11:44 p.m., 200 block of Grand, falsifying identification
SATURDAY
Midnight, 200 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol
1:05 a.m., 10th and Flint, possible impaired driver
1:32 a.m., 500 block of South Lincoln, possible domestic disturbance
2:05 a.m., 2000 block of Binford, possible assault and battery
4:49 a.m., Interstate 80 and Curtis, accident
9:57 a.m., 600 block of South 30th, accident
10:35 a.m., 15th and Lewis, accident
10:51 a.m,. 100 block of Ivinson, theft
11:35 a.m., 500 block of Mitchell, theft
12:12 p.m., 900 block of North Third, theft
12:42 p.m., 400 block of Little Moon, hit and run
12:56 p.m., First and Ivinson, accident
3:11 p.m., 3500 block of South Third, accident
3:55 p.m., 700 block of Short, possible domestic disturbance
7:45 p.m., 300 block of North Buchanan, possible domestic disturbance
8:08 p.m., 1200 block of South 17th, vandalism
SUNDAY
12:19 a.m., 10th and Grand, possible impaired driver
1:41 a.m., Roberts and Westview, hit and run
2:07 a.m., 200 block of South Second, fight
11:04 a.m., 500 block of Boswell, accident
12:19 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident
1:23 pm., 1600 block of West Harrison, hit and run
10:25 p.m., 19th and Reynolds, accident
MONDAY
7:48 a.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, accident
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
3:06 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, possible impaired driver
8:28 p.m., Fourth and Mitchell, possible impaired driver
SUNDAY
5:55 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery
