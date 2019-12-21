Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 9:27 a.m., 500 block of Ivinson, theft
n 11:48 a.m., 500 block of North Third, possible identity theft
n 3:48 p.m., 500 block of Grand, accident
n 3:49 p.m., 400 block of Grand, accident
n 4:06 p.m. 700 block of Short, possible domestic disturbance
n 4:10 p.m., 500 block of Grand, accident
FRIDAY
n 12:40 a.m., 500 block of North Third, possible impaired driver
