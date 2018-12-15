Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Don Bartlett, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
10:20 a.m., 1900 block of South Vista, hit and run.
4:12 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, accident.
5:39 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, accident,
6:21 p.m., 700 block of Garfield, hit and run.
8:38 p.m., 200 block of Grand, hit and run.
11:18 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
FRIDAY
2:23 a.m., 400 block of South Third, fight.
